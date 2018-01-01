John Cena Is Entering the Royal Rumble

There has been a lot of speculation about John Cena possibly winning this year’s WWE Royal Rumble, and the rumors will surely pick up some steam after today’s big announcement.

Cena’s involvement in the yearly battle royal was confirmed today via Cena himself. He tweeted “A sunny morning on the first day of 2018. Possibilities are endless, opportunities are plentiful.”

A sunny morning on the first day of 2018. Possibilities are endless, opportunities are plentiful. Time to #EarnTheDay because on January 28th, I’m entering the #RoyalRumble match and earning a chance at history @WrestleMania! #Raw — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 1, 2018

If Cena were to win the Rumble and go on to WrestleMania to face one of WWE‘s world champions, he would have the chance to surpass Ric Flair’s record of 16 championships on the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania. Cena is currently tied with Flair at 16 reigns.

Cena was on last week’s edition of RAW, defeating Elias, though his involvement with WWE over the past year has been sporadic due to his increased opportunities in entertainment outside the company. He now joins Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Elias as the only names confirmed so far for this year’s Royal Rumble, which takes place in Philadelphia.

Last week, a report circulated that a big name is in the cards for Cena’s WrestleMania opponent this year. Many speculated that could mean The Undertaker, as an Undertaker vs. Cena bout has long been a dream match for WrestleMania. However, a world title match would certainly also fit this criteria.

Could we end up with John Cena taking on Brock Lesnar for the Universal title? It’s more likely today than it was yesterday with Cena now confirmed for the Rumble.