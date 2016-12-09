John Cena Reveals New Movie Trailer

John Cena is on fire! The 15 time WWE World Champion may not be making much news inside the ring these days but he’s been totally busy outside the WWE hosting reality shows, making films and preparing for his upcoming Saturday Night Live hosting gig!

Today on Twitter, Cena dropped the trailer for his new film, The Wall.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Are you happy to see John Cena’s film success or are you ready to have him back in the WWE fold?

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast:

MORE WRESTLING: 5 Wrestlemania Matches That Need To Happen / Undertaker Spotted Backstage! / John Cena To Host Saturday Night Live / Twitter Reacts to Monday Night RAW / New Bullet Club Member Revealed /Ric Flair Buries The Cruiserweight Division