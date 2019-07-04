John Cena Keeps His Cool After YouTube Star Won’t Stop Filming Him in London

WWE star John Cena kept his cool while a YouTuber insisted on following him through the streets of London. Although Cena was calm about the situation, the YouTube star tried to paint a more extreme picture, claiming the Blockers star “flipped out” when he realized he was being filmed.

The YouTuber, named Mo Deen, kept following Cena as he was just enjoying a day out. As Cena left a store, Deen asked if he had any advice.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Yes. Be respectful. That’s my advice for you,” Cena said, reports The Daily Dot. “Ask if you can take a video. But you’re just shooting video. I don’t want to talk to you.”

Deen, who has 1,800 followers on YouTube, told Cena he was “famous.”

“It doesn’t matter who are you. You don’t treat anyone with respect,” Cena replied. “I don’t care who you are. I don’t care what you do. Thank you very much for being respectful.”

As Cena tried to walk away, Deen kept following him. Cena then turned around, telling him, “I need you please to ask. You’re going to use all of this without my permission. You didn’t ask to shoot. You’re still filming. Be respectful.”

Cena walked away, and then Deen turned the camera on himself to complain about Cena.

Deen later labeled his two videos of the incident “John Cena flips out on Mo Deen WWE Raw” and “JOHN CENA IN UK STREETS & MO DEEN MADNESS RAW WWE HAHAHA.” Both of them have an overwhelming number of negative votes, with the first earning 3,600 thumbs-down votes.

“Learn your place you have NO RESPECT,” one person wrote. “Also you are definitely ‘Famous’ with your 1.7K subscribes. Also with my many experiences with John Cena I know that if you were RESPECTFUL and asked before you started recording he would have allowed you to take a video with him.”

“Introduce yourself, meet him, and let him go about his business. You’re filming him without his permission and then decide harass him, and then decide to upload it,” another wrote. “Cmon man.”

“People that do this kind of thing should be kicked off of YouTube. Harassment, plain and simple,” another wrote.

Cena later explained why he was so calm during the incident.

“Respect is reciprocal. You get what you give,” the wrestler tweeted.

Cena is now working on Fast & Furious 9 and will next be seen on the big screen in the comedy Playing With Fire on Nov. 8. He is also hosting Nickelodeon’s Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? game show.

Photo credit: Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures