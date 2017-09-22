John Cena Has One Big Gripe About Roman Reigns

John Cena spent all of September preaching brutally honest truisms about Roman Reigns. However, when the cameras are on, it’s hard for us to decipher what’s real and what was written by WWE when Cena is on his soapbox. But when he joins a podcast where WWE is nowhere to be seen, Cena’s words have to be taken literally.

The 16-time WWE Champion recently joined Edge and Christian on their show, E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness to discuss a plethora of in-depth topics in WWE. When the conversation turned to Reigns, Cena had one particular complaint.

“In a very legitimate sense my biggest hang up with Roman Reigns as the frontrunner of the WWE is the fact that he seems to lack in his ability to communicate with the audience. It’s not that he can’t, because I know Roman. Socially, he’s a great guy,” Cena explained. “He has a presence that’s undeniable, so I know it’s there. Just nobody has had the nuts to try to bring it out of him, nobody.”

For Cena, as the loyal protector of WWE, he is taking it upon himself to push Roman Reigns in hopes of the added pressure will streamline Reigns’ path to success.

So my job in the WWE is to either be the best or be a vehicle for the best. I was going to go out there and rip that kid every single week until he said ‘enough.’ I thought his promo on Monday was brilliant,” said Cena.

It seems that Cena turning up the heat on Reigns has worked well. While at times Reigns has looked shaky in his verbal showdowns with Cena, we can’t deny he’s already improved. His promo this past Monday was his most confident yet. Whether he wins or loses on Sunday, Reigns has already become a better performer. So in the end, we all win.

