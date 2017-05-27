WWE Releases New Jinder Mahal Merchandise

If you needed any more evidence of just how unexpected Jinder Mahal’s win at BackLash was, the WWE have just recently gotten around to releasing a new t-shirt for the current reigning WWE Champion.

It makes absolute sense to see more apparel featuring the Indo-Canadian superstar on the company’s website, after rolling out the red carpet for the new champ in a grand Punjabi celebration this past Tuesday on SmackDown Live!

But don’t expect the shirt to bear his recently scrapped nickname “The New American Dream.” Instead, the new design is printed with the words “The Modern Day Maharaja” (thankfully not in Papyrus font) along with traditional Indian elephant and temple imagery.

Many see Mahal’s push to the forefront as a result of the company’s expansion into the India market, where his rise is already making major headlines and growing viewership numbers. The company introduced the WWE Online Shop in India last month during the live broadcast of WrestleMania 33 in the country.

Jinder Mahal will defend his title in a rematch against former champion Randy Orton at the upcoming SmackDown brand-exclusive PPV Money In The Bank at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri on June 18th.

You can view and purchase the new T-shirt design at the WWE online store.

