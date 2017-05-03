Jinder Mahal Picks Up A Major Win On SmackDown

Only three weeks after stealing a number one contender’s match, Jinder Mahal has gone from an afterthought to one of the most interesting stars in the WWE. The former jobber to the stars has suddenly become a real threat to the WWE Championship.

Tonight on SmackDown Live, Jinder kept his momentum going when he defeated everyone’s favorite underdog, Sami Zayn.

When SmackDown kicked off, Mahal was forced to give back the WWE Championship he stole from Randy Orton last week. Shane O’Mac set up the match with Zayn to give Mahal a test before he challenges for the WWE Championship at WWE Backlash.

As per most Zayn matches, Sami was ousted by some top notch heel work. Mahal and his henchmen, The Singh Brothers, kept Zayn off guard all match until the proverbial “numbers game” finally caught up with him and allowed Jinder to hit his yet to be named finisher and pick up the victory.

Mahal and The Singh Brothers also cost Randy Orton his House of Horrors match with Bray Wyatt this past weekend at WWE Payback. Will Mahal merely be a placeholder for a bigger Orton feud later this summer or does he have a real shot at becoming the next WWE Champion?

