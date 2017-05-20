Jim Ross Confirmed To Call Another WWE Event

WWE Hall-of-Fame announcer Jim Ross confirmed yesterday with Busted Open Radio that he will be calling the upcoming WWE Network Exclusive Women’s Tournament this Summer.

.@JRsBBQ confirms on @BustedOpenRadio he will be calling the WWE Women’s Tournament this summer on the WWE Network! pic.twitter.com/316uktvFza — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) May 19, 2017

The legendary voice talent was also recently part of the official announce team (alongside color analyst Nigel McGuinness) for the WWE United Kingdom Championship Special, which aired this Friday on the WWE Network.

It’s now confirmed that Ross will also be calling the UK Championship match between Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne at NXT Takeover: Chicago this Saturday.

After a lengthy absence from the company, Ross made his grand return to the WWE to call The Undertaker’s final match at WrestleMania 33. Shortly after that surprise appearance, it was revealed that he had signed a two year deal to return to the company.

Though the details on Jim Ross‘s future role in WWE commentary have only been revealed on an event-by-event basis, the entire WWE Universe has welcomed his return with open arms. His decision to do so came shortly after the tragic passing of his wife in an accident earlier this year. Ross has stated on his blog that being back “home” was helping his grieving process. His arrival also coincides with a period of departures, extended absences, shake-ups and controversy behind the announce booths of WWE’s regular programming.

As previously reported, the WWE Women’s Tournament is expected to take place and begin filming in July, with the finals of the tournament to be aired as a live WWE Network special on Tuesday 8/29. WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque has announced that it will be a 32 woman tournament, featuring wrestlers from 17 different countries and including talent both already and not-yet-signed to the company’s roster.