Jim Ross On The Rock Returning To Wrestling

Jim Ross sat down with the AV Club to discuss a number of wrestling topics, but most notably what dream matches he feasible can see happening.



When asked about Stone Cold Steve Austin, Ross ruled out his return to the ring. The same went for Shawn Michaels. And for the most visible star of the Attitude Era, The Rock, Ross had this to say:

“I think [The] Rock is probably gonna be out of the equation.”

He would go on to add:

“If he runs for President, he may come back for one more match to reconnect with that audience.”

A glimmer of hope for wrestling fans, but not sure what that says about America. Ross and the host would delve into dream match conversation further, and JR picked a bout he deemed most plausible:

“I’m a different cat though, man. I’d like to see Braun Strowman – in a big build-up – against [Brock] Lesnar. I think that’d be a nice car crash.”

A car crash indeed. Perhaps, with Ross returning to WWE in a minimal role this is one he could call himself.

Speaking of Ross being employed by WWE, was this him being a company man? It was only a few weeks ago that we were scheduled for Brawn Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire. Was Ross giving the nod to his employer by keeping this feud relevant? Smart money says yes.

As WWE’s fastest growing star, it almost seems like it would be a right of passage for Strowman to have a showdown with Brock Lesnar. It seems more like a matter of when not if as both men seem like they could easily capture the attention of the proftiable casual fan base.

Most notably, Ross used the term “big build-up.” Since we’ve never had a Great Balls of Fire PPV, we don’t exactly know how pivotal of a show it is. However, a long, devoutly written program hints at a WrestleMania main event. If not that, then at least SummerSlam.

Even though Strowman is out for 6 months with an elbow injury, most believe he’ll be back for SummerSlam. All projections point to Brock Lesnar still being Universal Champion by then so the course may be unofficially set. But when you hear guys like Jim Ross utter something that may hint at the company’s direction, we have to assume that an agenda is at play here. In short, be ready for Brock vs. Strowman at SummerSlam.