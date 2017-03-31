Jim Ross Signs New WWE Deal

It looks like WWE Hall of Famer Good Ole JR Jim Ross will be returning to the WWE this year.

Ross has reportedly signed a new deal with the company and will make his WrestleMania return to call the Goldberg/Brock Lesnar Universal Championship match. In addition to being part of the commentary team on that match, JR will call other matches sporadically throughout the year, but no word yet on how many dates or for how long.

He’ll also be used for material on the WWE Network, but again, no word on to what capacity just yet.

JR was one of the longest-standing voices of the WWE and the once-undisputed voice of Monday Night Raw. He departed the company back in 2013 after an apparent misunderstanding during a press event for the WWE 2K14 video game. He, along with Ric Flair, were seen as being under the influence but insisted it was exhaustion due to his Bells Palsy. Vince McMahon addressed the situation in a December 2014 interview, claiming that while he disapproved of Ross’ behavior at the event, it was ultimately Ross’ decision to leave WWE as he wanted to spend more time at home than with WWE. McMahon also stated that there is no heat between him and Ross.

For the past year, Ross had been the voice for English commentary on AXS TV for New Japan Pro Wrestling’s tapings. No replacement has been named as of yet.