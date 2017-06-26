Jim Ross and Lita to Announce WWE’s Mae Young Classic

Well, we know that the Mae Young Classic will at least sound great.

WWE announced today, that commentary legend Jim Ross and WWE Hall of Famer Lita will be calling the first ever women’s tournament.

The single elimination tournament will air exclusively on the WWE Network starting August 28th. The final match will stream live from Las Vegas September 12th at 10 p.m. ET.

Here’s Triple H‘s official quote on the Mae Young Classic:

“The Mae Young Classic is a unique and exclusive offering for WWE Network subscribers and further highlights our ongoing commitment to the ‘women’s evolution’ in sports and entertainment. It’s a privilege to showcase these talented women from around the world and to provide them with an opportunity to shine before a global audience on WWE Network.”

For WWE, they seemingly could not have done better for the announce team. Jim Ross has reached the level where any match he touches is automatically elevated. WWE adding Lita, the 4-time WWE Women’s Champion, proves that they are dedicated to making the Mae Young Classic feel special.

Via ESPN last week, Tessa Blanchard, Abbey Laith (formerly Kimber Lee), Alpha Female (Jazzy Gabbert), Taynara Conti and Kavita Devi will all be among the 32-woman tournament field. The five women join previously confirmed participants Lacey Evans, Toni Storm, Sarah Logan and Princesa Sugehit, who were announced last week.



The Classic’s tapings are set to begin in about 3 weeks, and WWE still has to announce 20 more entrants. This is taking shape nicely and possibly at the perfect time. With the women’s Money in the Bank being such a pivotal moment, along with the acclaim of Netflix’s show dedicated to women’s wrestling, GLOW, the environment is ripe for a showcase of the sport.

