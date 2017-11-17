WWE’s David Otunga Releases Statement About Jennifer Hudson Split Amid Legal Dispute

After being in a relationship for 10 years, WWE‘s David Otunga and award-winning actress and singer Jennifer Hudson announced on Wednesday that the two have ended their relationship.

But based on reports from People and TMZ, this isn’t going to be an easy separation.

A representative of Hudson told People on Wednesday that she’d been granted a restraining order against Otunga to protect her and their eight-year-old child, David Otunga Jr.

“Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son,” Hudson’s rep said in the statement.

But according to Otunga’s attorney Tracy Rizzo, the restraining order has no merit and is an attempt for her to get custody of Otunga Jr.

“David Otunga has been trying to negotiate the terms of an amicable parenting agreement with Ms. Hudson for several weeks now,” Rizzo said in an interview with TMZ. “However, when it became apparent to Ms. Hudson that Mr. Otunga would be the parent granted residential care of the child, as a result of Mr. Otunga being the child’s primary caregiver while Ms. Hudson pursues her career all over the world, Ms. Hudson decided to file a meritless Petition for Order of Protection in an effort to gain an unfair advantage in the custody dispute.”

Rizzo said Otunga never once physically harassed or threatened Hudson or their son.

“As a result of Mr. Otunga’s career in the WWE, Ms. Hudson felt that she could give an award winning performance in court to portray herself as the victim,” Rizzo said. “Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son.”

We’ll keep you updated as this story unfolds.