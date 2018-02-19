Jeff Jarrett Entering WWE Hall of Fame Draws Wave of Mixed Reactions

WWE announced Monday afternoon that 6-time Intercontinental Champion and wrestling lifer, Jeff Jarrett, will join the 2018 Hall of Fame Class. While there was no shortage of congratulations, many fans were left scratching their heads over the news.

There’s no denying Jarrett’s success in the business of professional wrestling. However, he’s burned a few bridges along the way and was once considered to be blackballed from WWE. Even more, he’s had a recent and publicly ugly strife with Matt and Jeff Hardy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For starters, here are all the positive messages Jarrett received on Monday.

Secrets secrets are no fun unless you share with EVERYONE!!! 👏🏼🙌🏼❤️Proud of you beyond words @RealJeffJarrett https://t.co/zWJG18JyVX — Karen Jarrett (@karenjarrett) February 19, 2018

Born into this business, @RealJeffJarrett not only led a decorated career, but created opportunities for new talent around the world. Congratulations, Double J and welcome to the #WWEHOF. pic.twitter.com/b64xcz1TVK — Triple H (@TripleH) February 19, 2018

Congrats to Jeff Jarrett on being inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame. Here is his career’s highlight for me – blasting Gary Coleman with a guitar on a 2000 episode of Nitro. pic.twitter.com/v6OzXFIPlX — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) February 19, 2018

Hopefully Jeff Jarrett going into the Hall of Fame is just an excuse for WWE to reproduce this shirt pic.twitter.com/hVQlVFpUKh — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) February 19, 2018

I’m over her marking out that Jeff Jarrett is gonna be inducted into the #WWEHOF!! such an underrated talent. — D.C. (@DarrenConnolly_) February 19, 2018

Maybe now we can get that guitar on a pole match between Elias and Jeff Jarrett. #WWE #WWEHOF — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) February 19, 2018

As expected, there were plenty of folks who simply disagreed with Jarrett’s Hall of Fame selection.

If WWE inducts wrestling’s greatest underachiever Jeff Jarrett in the Hall of fame I might be sick lol — Cult of Personality (@Phranchize19) February 13, 2018

Jeff Jarrett???Really?!! Jeff Jarrett?!!? The Hall of Fame was always a bit of a joke to me, it’s like the American Music Awards-just made up, and given out to whoever would show up. The WWE Hall of Fame is out of control with this shit-never drew 5 cents, medium talent, failure. — Jon Draper (@iamjondraper) February 19, 2018

The most memorable moment of Jeff Jarrett’s WWF career was losing the IC Title to Chyna. And yet Jarrett is the one in the HOF and not Chyna. Explain to me how that works. I’ll wait patiently. — Daily DDT (@FanSidedDDT) February 19, 2018

Congratulations to Jeff Jarrett on entering the WWE’s popular “We Just Paid For Your Rehab” wing of their Hall Of Fame. — The Great Brian Last (@GreatBrianLast) February 19, 2018

Jeff Jarrett ran his company into the ground twice, started a gold Ponzi scheme, joined the Bullet Club, became an alcoholic, ended a marriage of the current RAW GM, and is now the WWE HOF pic.twitter.com/l06sr3CDtD — Frisco 👌🏾 (@LanceFrisco) February 19, 2018

“You think Jeff Jarrett’s a Hall of Famer?!” is going to be the wrestling version of “You put pineapple on pizza?!” in terms of giving people a platform to assume faux high-ground over trivial differences in taste. — Justin Henry (@JRHWriting) February 19, 2018

How do you feel about Jarrett’s induction? Let us know, WWE Universe!

Photo: WWE