WWE

Jeff Jarrett Entering WWE Hall of Fame Draws Wave of Mixed Reactions

WWE announced Monday afternoon that 6-time Intercontinental Champion and wrestling lifer, Jeff […]

By

WWE announced Monday afternoon that 6-time Intercontinental Champion and wrestling lifer, Jeff Jarrett, will join the 2018 Hall of Fame Class. While there was no shortage of congratulations, many fans were left scratching their heads over the news.

There’s no denying Jarrett’s success in the business of professional wrestling. However, he’s burned a few bridges along the way and was once considered to be blackballed from WWE. Even more, he’s had a recent and publicly ugly strife with Matt and Jeff Hardy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For starters, here are all the positive messages Jarrett received on Monday.

As expected, there were plenty of folks who simply disagreed with Jarrett’s Hall of Fame selection.

How do you feel about Jarrett’s induction? Let us know, WWE Universe!

Photo: WWE

Tagged:
,

Related Posts