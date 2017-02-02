Jeff Jarrett Is Returning To TNA

According to Pwinsider.com, Anthem Media has come to terms for Jeff Jarrett to return to TNA. Jeff and his wife Karen will be in attendance at this week’s TNA tapings. Jarrett was one of the original founders of TNA alongside his father Jerry Jarrett and eventually resigned his position from the company in December 2013. At the time, Jarrett held the position of Executive Vice President of Development/Original Programming. Jarrett started Global Force Wrestling (and filmed TV pilots that never got picked up) while still a minority shareholder in TNA, which was seen as an embarrassment to TNA at the time. Jarrett was brought back in 2014 as part of a deal that saw him inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame and Dixie Carter acquire his shares in the company, giving her, at the time 100% ownership.

One source told the site, “There is no way [Carter] would have allowed Jeff to return. This is proof that she is done.”

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Jarrett’s new role in TNA will be as an Executive Consultant. Jarrett is reportedly already at the Impact Zone and working on the show.

Dutch Mantell, fka Zeb Colter in WWE, is also returning to TNA as a creative consultant.

We also noted that Jarrett returning to TNA will not affect his Global Force Wrestling promotion, and in a statement released to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Jarrett said his return to TNA “is a great opportunity for myself and GFW. And, I feel it’s great for the wrestling business.”