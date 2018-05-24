Jeff Jarrett Reboots Global Force Entertainment with New Agreement

Jeff Jarrett may be the last of wrestling cowboys. The recently christened WWE Hall of Famer is rebooting Global Force.

The previously defunct promotion last made headlines after Impact Wrestling snipped GFW and its patriarch after Jarrett had an ugly drunken episode. In the months since Jarrett became a dubious Cinderella of 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Class. But now that the glitz and glamor have faded, Jarret is back in business—with combat sports streaming service FITE.

Here’s a pertinent chunk from FITE’s press release:

“In the relationship, GFE will be developing and acquiring wrestling events and ancillary wrestling programming for the FITE digital television platform. Additionally, GFE is working with Flipps Media Inc, (FITE’s parent company) to develop non-combat sports programming for a to-be-determined digital platform using the “best in class” streaming technology developed by Flipps.

“FITE has a long-standing relationship with Jeff Jarrett dating back to the first ever live PPV event on the digital platform, NJPW WrestleKingdom 9″, said Michael Weber, FITE COO. “Currently we are working with Jeff on some very exciting programming for FITE that we will be announcing over the summer that help us to continue to be the number one digital platform for combat sports”

This story is developing…