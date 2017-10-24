Jeff Jarett Gets Caught Wrestling Drunk at Canadian Show

Jeff Jarrett’s last couple of days have been tumultuous, to say the least.

On top of he and his company, Global Force Wrestling, getting the boot from IMPACT Jarrett had quite the messy episode with Real Canadian Wrestling over the weekend.

According to ProWrestlingSheet, RCW’s promoter, Stephen Ewaschuk, claims that Jeff Jarrett showed up to one of their shows egregiously drunk. Per Ewaschuk, Jarrett appeared late to the show blaming airport customs for his tardiness. Ewaschuk was leery of Jarrett’s drinking, but the former WWE Superstar continued to pound the sauce backstage. Jarrett had to be woken up for pictures and actually missed his cue when it was time for his match.

Despite his drunkenness, Jarrett was booked to wrestle a 20-minute match. Before his flaccid contest, Jarrett appeared to stall on the microphone for nearly 10 minutes.

ProWrestlingSheet reached out to Jarrett who denied passing out in the locker room and referred to Ewaschuk as an “amateur.”

This came just days before the removal of Jarrett and his GFW brand from IMPACT. The company tweeted the following regarding the release of Double J

“Impact Wrestling announced today that it has terminated its business relationship with Jeff Jarrett and Global Force Entertainment Inc., effective immediately.”

It’s unknown if Jarrett’s drunken fiasco and his departure from IMPACT are related, but its hard to imagine that they are not.

2017 has been a punishing year for Jarrett, GFW, and IMPACT. The dysfunctional triumvirate seemingly can only make the negative headlines. For Jarett, his negativity has devolved from a personal beef with Matt and Jeff Hardy to making a fool of himself publicly. Chances are this will not be the last cringe-worthy news the former WWWE Superstar will make.

