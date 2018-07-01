Jeff Hardy Reportedly Dealing With Nerve Damage

It appears nagging injuries are something Jeff Hardy will have to grow accustomed to. The SmackDown star is reportedly dealing with a wonky nerve.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the United States Champion is battling a pinched nerve. As of now, the problem is only causing numbness in the 40-year old’s fingers and won’t inhibit his ability to wrestle.

Perhaps no one in WWE has put their body through more squared circle car crashes than Hardy. However despite his undeniably banged up body, Hardy is still able to perform at high levels. Luckily for Hardy, he doesn’t need to jump off of ladders to endear himself to WWE fans in 2018. Instead, having solid championship match will be enough to remind us that we love the future Hall of Famer.

Hardy did come up lame during WWE’s European Tour in may. Footage of him heavily limping caused a scare, but apparently, it was only a minor setback. His nerve damage looks to be a similar situation—one that the aging star will simply have to work around.

While no injury is ever good, this hiccup will certainly be less of a journey than shoulder surgery—something Hardy just returned from. Last summer, Hardy blew out his shoulder and needed an extensive operation to repair a torn labrum and rotator cuff. Hardy missed all of the fall and most of 2018’s spring.

Given Hardy’s age, an injury like that like had him asking a few searching questions about his in-ring future.

“It’s depressing,” Hardy told WWE.com. “More than any time in a career, it’s those times that make you go, ‘Wow, I love professional wrestling.’ It sucks that I can’t be involved in [a] match or can’t get in there and do what I normally do because I’m injured, but I just have to get over that, stop worrying about it and look forward and push myself to get repaired and healed and come back better than ever with a brand-new shoulder.”

Update:

In the final days of June, a report surface indicated Hardy was still suffering from numbness in his extremities. While the injury is still believed to be minor, WWE has barred the 40-year old from using the Swanton Bomb, and possible other aerial moves from his arsenal.

As of now, Hardy is still Us Champion, but if the injury worsens WWEE will likely remove the title—likely at Extreme Rules.