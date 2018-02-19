Update on WWE’s Plans for Jeff Hardy Upon his Retun

Avid Jeff Hardy fans know that 40-year old should be close to returning from a 2017 shoulder surgery. However, What they don’t know, is how WWE plans to use him upon his return.

According to the Wrestling Observer, WWE will add Jeff to Matt Hardy’s Woken Universe.

Videos by PopCulture.com

These means he’ll likely adorn the “Brother Nero” persona that was so popular in Impact Wrestling. However, for the near future WWE will likely move forward with Bray Wyatt and Woken Matt’s feud, but will likely have the Hardy’s reform a tag team. Jeff has been out since October when had surgery to fix a torn rotator cuff. Early estimations put Hardy’s Wrestlenai availability in jeopardy, but Sportskeeda reports that Hardy revealed to fans that he’d be back before the New Orleans mega show. Sitting on the sidelines has been right for Hardy, especially as his brother Matt achieved cosmic victory by earning the right to use his Woken intellectual property in WWE.

“It’s depressing,” Hardy told WWE.com. “More than any time in a career, it’s those times that make you go, ‘Wow, I love professional wrestling.’ It sucks that I can’t be involved in [a] match or can’t get in there and do what I normally do because I’m injured, but I just have to get over that, stop worrying about it and look forward and push myself to get repaired and healed and come back better than ever with a brand-new shoulder.” Wrestling Observer, WWE will add Jeff to Matt Hardy’s Woken Universe. These means he’ll likely adorn the “Brother Nero” persona that was so popular in Impact Wrestling. However, for the near future WWE will likely move forward with Bray Wyatt and Woken Matt’s feud, but will likely have the Hardy brothers reform a tag team.

Jeff has been out since October when had surgery to fix a torn rotator cuff. Early estimations put Hardy’s WrestleMania availability in jeopardy, but Sportskeeda reports that Hardy revealed to fans that he’d be back before the New Orleans mega show.

Sitting on the sidelines has been right for Hardy, especially as his brother Matt achieved cosmic victory by earning the right to use his Woken intellectual property in WWE.

“It’s depressing,” Hardy told WWE.com. “More than any time in a career, it’s those times that make you go, ‘Wow, I love professional wrestling.’ It sucks that I can’t be involved in [a] match or can’t get in there and do what I normally do because I’m injured, but I just have to get over that, stop worrying about it and look forward and push myself to get repaired and healed and come back better than ever with a brand-new shoulder.”

But not only is Hardy coming back with a new shoulder but quite possibly a new personality.

For those who don’t know, Hardy renamed himself “Brother Nero” while Matt was first doing the “Broken” gimmick in Impact Wrestling. The nickname first started off as an insult by Matt, calling Jeff by his middle name. But eventually, Jeff joined forces with his brother and embraced the nickname, donning the same robes as “Broken” Matt and using a color contact lens to whiten out one of his eyes.

We’ll have to wait and see, but expect Jeff Hardy (or Brother Nero) to show up sometime in March.

Photo : WWE