The Miz Gets an Intercontinental Challenger After a Crazy Battle Royal on RAW

Jeff Hardy will face The Miz next week on RAW for the Intercontinental Championship.

RAW opened in a whirlwind as Kurt Angle announced a Battle Royal to name next week’s challenger for Miz’s Intercontinental Championship. After a chaotic match that saw multiple story lines add layers, Jeff Hardy emerged as the victor.

For many reasons this is surprising but let’s break down all that happened in RAW’s first match:

1. The Hardys Are Still Brothers But No Longer a Team

This may last a week or the rest of 2017. But for now, consider them solo artists.

2. Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor Will Keep Going

A strong showing by Balor was extinguished by an unannounced visit by Bray Wyatt. The Eater of Worlds eliminated Balor, looking to further their feud.

3. Big Show Shaved

This was quite the crazy way to open the show. No one could have foreseen Jeff Hardy entering the IC realm but he’s a welcome addition. Now here’s the better question – can he win?

For WWE to take the title of off Miz it would need some heavy calculating. He’s never been this good in WWE, so to remove his title would need some well thought out logic. Is Jeff Hardy a long term option as IC belt’s owner? Possibly, but not like the Miz is.

With No Mercy still, a month away, look for the Miz to win a highly entertaining match. WWE already has our money as it’s a compelling match-up. So they may use Hardy’s solo run as a one-off to garner more heat on the Miz.

Jason Jordan still looms in his father’s shadow, surely WWE will get him involved at some point. For now, we can expect a great match next Monday. WWE is in the middle of a booking hot streak emotional calling this August the Yolo Era as huge matches like Braun Strowman and Lesnar will headline No Mercy. and of course, John Cena vs. Roman Reigns.