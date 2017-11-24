Jeff Hardy Return Date Tentatively Set

It’s been two months since Jeff Hardy underwent surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff. He hasn’t been on WWE television since, but the former WWE Champion assured fans last week that he’s on his way to recovery.

Hardy was in attendance alongside brother Matt at the WrestleMania 34 ticket release party in New Orleans back on Nov. 16. His arm was still in a sling, but he told reporters from the The Times-Picayune that he’d be back in action by WrestleMania 34 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome next April.

Hardy’s estimated recovery time was originally slated for six months and he’s already been through two, so a return at Mania makes sense.

The Hardy Boyz returned to WWE at WrestleMania 33 earlier this year after spending the last few years working for Impact Wrestling. The two were at peak popularity in Impact thanks to Matt’s “Broken Universe” storyline and came out to an explosive crowd as surprise entrants in the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship ladder match. The duo won the titles that night and have been a staple of Monday Night Raw ever since.

With Jeff out of action, Matt has spent his time as a singles wrestler attempting (and failing) to win the Intercontinental Championship from The Miz. He most recently started a feud with Elias on this week’s episode of Raw.

A popular question that has been hanging over both brothers ever since their WWE return is whether or not the “Broken Matt Hardy” and “Brother Nero” characters will ever come back. The brothers have been vocal on social media about Impact and its parent company Anthem Entertainment holding up the gimmick on claims of copyright ownership. However, as Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported last week, the copyright will be published for opposition in December. That gives the Hardys a potential opening to get the trademark back.