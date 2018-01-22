Woken Matt Hardy Proclaims Jeff Hardy Will be at RAW’s 25th Anniversary

Now that Woken Matt Hardy is embedded in WWE programming, his fans have been asking if his motley supporting cast will ever join him. Well, it appears reinforcements are on the way in the name of Jeff Hardy.

During a 205 Live show in Poughkeepsie, New York, Matt Hardy decreed to the crowd that Jeff Hardy, aka Brother Nero, will be at RAW’s 25th Anniversary.

“I have been sprinkling agua from the Lake of Reincarnation all over the nefarious Brother Nero’s shoulder, yeees, it is rapidly repairing. It is quickly being refurbished. And before you know it, he will be stronger than EVAH! Tomorrow, Brother Nero … Jeff Hardy … The Charismatic Enigma … he will be on your TV screen. And I find it absolutely intoxicating!”

Jeff suffered a torn rotator cuff and labrum last summer and would need surgery to fix this issue. Hardy’s estimated recovery time was originally slated for six months, as we’re rapidly approaching that benchmark. His appearance at Monday’s silver anniversary promotes optimism for his WrestleMania availability.

While he may be only be attending to wave at the crowd or cut a short promo, his presence alone will be good to see. Even more, WWE may take the opportunity to establish the beginning chapters of a story with his bizarre, Woken brother.

The Hardy Boyz returned to WWE at WrestleMania 33 earlier this year after spending the last few years working for Impact Wrestling. The two were at peak popularity in Impact thanks to Matt’s “Broken Universe” storyline and came out to an explosive crowd as surprise entrants in the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship ladder match. The duo won the titles that night and have been a staple of Monday Night Raw ever since.

Jeff was rumored for a big singles push before suffering the seat back. Look for WWE to resumed that arch whenever the 40-year-old returns to competition.

[H/T ProWrestlingSheet]