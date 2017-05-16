Jeff Hardy Defeats Sheamus On WWE Raw

The Hardy Boyz have been on a roll since their surprise WrestleMania return and now Jeff Hardy is 2-0 in singles action. The Charismatic Enigma bested Sheamus in a one on one match on tonight’s Raw after Matt took a brogue kick which distracted the Celtic Warrior long enough to allow Jeff to hit the Twist of Fate and Swanton Bomb for the victory.

Jeff and Matt Hardy will defend their WWE Tag Team Championships against Sheamus and Cesaro in three weeks at WWE Extreme Rules, but the biggest question about the Hardy’s return to the WWE is how long will it be before they are able to slip into the “Broken” characters that were created in TNA.

The two sides have been in a well publicized feud over the rights to the characters since The Hardy’s let their contracts expire. Many, myself included, felt there was no way The Hardy’s could keep their momentum going in the current WWE without their broken personas, but so far, they’ve done a good job of being vague enough in their promos to exist in a grey area that appeals to both the old school and new school fans.

Rumors have it that Team Extreme may not stick together for too long as WWE might have plans to push Jeff Hardy back to the top of the singles card where he resided right before his exit in 2007.

