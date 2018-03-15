See Photos From Jeff Hardy’s DWI Incident

Jeff Hardy’s March 10th car accident did an estimated $8,000 in damages to his Cadillac CTS-V and $5,000 in damages to a North Carolina guardrail. And now we know exactly what that looks like.

Wrestling Inc. published a pair of photos from Hardy’s incident. Have a look:

TMZ reports that Hardy’s breathalyzer test resulted in a .25, which is good for more than triple the legal limit.

Clearly, Hardy’s choice was a bad one, and even his brother, Matt Hardy put an odd amount of distance between himself and the incident.

There are a still a lot of questions to be answered, but WWE looks like it won’t be entertaining any of them. Here was their official statement.

“Jeff Hardy is responsible for his own personal actions. We are investigating the matter and awaiting information from local law enforcement officials.”

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. we have some of Officer Kelemecz’s police report:

“Driver of Vehicle #1 ran off the roadway to the right, in turn striking about 105 feet of guardrail before the back end of the car spun out 90 degrees to the left, coming to rest in the middle of the right N bound lane of travel. The driver was arrested and charged with DWI,” he wrote.

While there’s never a good time to earn a DWI, Hardy’s timing is especially bad. Just last week, Hardy was medically cleared to make his return to WWE after missing 7 months due to shoulder surgery. Even more, it looked like Jeff was set to reunite with his eccentric brother Woken Matt Hardy to the delight of fans. But that is officially in jeopardy.

We have no idea of the legal repercussions facing Hardy, but he still may be allowed to wrestle. Jey Uso was arrested for DWI in January and he has yet to miss a beat. We’ll keep you posted as this one develops.

This story is developing…

