Jeff Hardy’s Breathalyzer Results Revealed

It’s no secret that Jeff Hardy knows how to party. But his most recent fiesta was reckless to an egregious level.

On Saturday night, Hardy was arrested in Concord, North Carolina and slapped with a DWI. However, the news didn’t come out until Sunday and now the details have begun to emerge.

Videos by PopCulture.com

TMZ reports that Hardy’s breathalyzer test resulted in a .25, which is good for more than triple the legal limit.

Clearly, Hardy’s choice was a bad one, and even his brother, Matt Hardy put an odd amount of distance between himself and the incident.

There are a still a lot of questions to be answered, but WWE looks like it won’t be entertaining any of them. Here was their official statement.

“Jeff Hardy is responsible for his own personal actions. We are investigating the matter and awaiting information from local law enforcement officials.”

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. we have some of Officer Kelemecz’s police report:

“Driver of Vehicle #1 ran off the roadway to the right, in turn striking about 105 feet of guardrail before the back end of the car spun out 90 degrees to the left, coming to rest in the middle of the right N bound lane of travel. The driver was arrested and charged with DWI,” he wrote.

Hardy has tested for alcohol but the results have not been finalized. However, we do know that Hardy did $8,000 in damages to his Cadillac CTS-V and rack up an additional $5,000 for damaging nearly 105 feet of guardrail. Hardy’s North Carolina license has already been suspended and has a court date set for April 16.

This story is developing…