Jason Jordan Reportedly Undergoes Surgery For Neck Injury

In a story that has been all over the place, with Jason Jordan reportedly suffering from a very serious injury to his wife denying it is serious, we’ve got another wrinkle to add to the ongoing saga.

Jordan reportedly had surgery today for his injured neck.

Or so they say. Who’s really to say anymore?

WWE notes that Jordan underwent surgery in Pittsburgh via WWE medical director Joseph Maroon. In a statement to WWE.com, Maroon said, “He had an injury to a disc in his neck which resulted in significant pain that was refractory to all conservative measures. It was decided to do a minimally invasive operation to decompress the nerve, to allow it to heal.”

The surgery does not to be a serious one, at least in name, as it is called a minimally invasive posterior cervical microdiscectomy.

We don’t have an exact timetable for Jordan’s return as of yet, though we know he has been kept out of the ring of late and taken out of the Elimination Chamber match for later this month.

Earlier today, comments from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio circulated with a pretty grim prognosis for the injury.

“He’s having trouble gripping with his hands. His neck is in real bad shape.” He added, “it sounds like Arn Anderson, Chris Benoit, all those guys before they had surgery. That surgery [requires at least] a year off and I’m sure he’s doing everything in his power to avoid that surgery. I’m not saying he needs it but when your grip goes…Edge had the same thing. Edge couldn’t lift a dumbbell.”

So we’re left with interpretations of what’s going on that are on opposite ends of the spectrum. WWE themselves called the injury “minimally invasive,” Jordan’s wife’s comments that lead one to believe there is some exaggeration involved here, and Meltzer made it sound as if Jordan’s career could be in jeopardy.

What we do know is that Jordan was seemingly written off television for the time being, he’s been taken off the road for live events, he hasn’t been involved in the ring in quite some time, and the Elimination Chamber main event had to be changed due to the injury.

We will keep everyone updated as this ongoing situation continues to develop.