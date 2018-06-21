Jason Jordan to Return in July?

News of Jason Jordan attending a handful of recent RAWs has the WWE Universe anticipating his return to action. However, it looks like we’ll have to wait a little longer.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter writes that Jordan’s comeback is scheduled for July. There was no clarification on whether this was health or storyline related, but given Jordan’s presence at WWE events, we’ll guess it’s the latter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jordan did have a “minimally invasive procedure” to fix a never issue in his neck. The February operation ended his WrestleMania aspirations but rumors had the procedure being career-threatening. Ironically it was Jordan’s wife who snuffed out those rumors and dished some truth surrounding her husbands status in an Instagram post.

“I will address this once…Yes, “Jason Jordan” is injured. I assure you everything you have seen online is “Fake News!” He has a minor neck injury and will be back in no time! Although I am very excited to have him home for a bit, I promise, I will help guide him to a speedy recovery! Thank you to everyone who reached out to check on him! He is very positive and already planning his comeback! In the meantime, just please keep sending Nathan and me good vibes!!” she wrote.

Before his injury, it appeared Jordan and teammate Seth Rollins were on a WrestleMania collision course. That storyline could easily be resumed and booked for SummerSlam. In all likelihood, Rollins will lose his Intercontinental rematch against Dolph Ziggler next Monday. Given his post-‘Mania tsunami, WWE will probably insert him into the Extreme Rules number one contender match alongside Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens and Finn Balor.

Knowing that Rollins would be just one win away from facing Brock Lesnar at Summerslam, fans would be salivating for his victory. However, if Jordan’s July return is true, then Extreme Rules makes the perfect time to get involved and ruin Seth Rollins’ night.

That was two paragraphs of reckless speculation, however, there is room for that story. While some have theorized that Jordan will return to team or beef with his old mate, Chad Gable, I think Jordan has significantly outgrown American Alpha echoes.

Before his injury, Jordan was entrusted with some of RAW’s most enviable real estate. He could open and close the show with believable promos on top of being able to hang with any WWE superstar in the ring. By getting one-on-one match with the likes of Roman Reigns and John Cena, that lets us know the WWE is into this guy.

So, when he returns, expect a splash.