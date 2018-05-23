WWE Rumor: Jason Jordan Back for RAW Next Week

Jason Jordan has been healthy for a few weeks now, but WWE appears to be waiting for the right moment for him to return. And next weeks episode of RAW in Richmond, VA looks to be the spot.

PWInsider reports that Jordan, who underwent a minimally invasive operation in February, is scheduled to be at the Memorial Day episode of RAW. While he’s been present at recent RAW shows, next Monday marks yet another opportunity for Jordan to finally reappear.

The return of Jordan’s irritating character is worthy of celebration. For one, the fact that he’s healthy is significant. The details of Jordan’s injury were minimal, allowing speculation to overwhelm science thus painting an ominous picture for Jordan.

Reports indicated the 29-year old’s injury being quite serious—similar to the one that ended Edge’s career. Anecdotes of him struggling with grip and suffering some numbness painted a grim picture. But thankfully, it looks like those stories were overblown. However, as time passed, we did learn her underwent a small procedure to decompress a nerve.

Before his injury, Jordan was a vital part of RAW. From his nepotistic melodrama with Kurt Angle to his antagonistic relationship with Seth Rollins, Jordan displayed a wide-ranging character on top of being one of WWE’s most physically gifted Superstars.

If Seth Rollins hadn’t already been announced to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Jinder Mahal next week, Jordan would be the perfect surprise challenger. However, his return could easily spark a Money in the Bank match between him and his former tag team partner.

Before his injury, rumors had Jordan and Rollins squaring off at WrestleMania 34. WWE was certainly heading in that direction has Jordan has set up shop as the proverbial torn in Rollins side. However before things could escalate, Jordan had to bow out fo surgery. If WWE wants to, that story can be resumed at any point.