Becky Lynch May Finally Be Getting Her Grudge Match with James Ellsworth

One of the most incendiary rivalries in WWE has been overlooked for too long. However, on the next episode of SmackDown, it may finally get its well-deserved stage.

While it has yet to made official it looks like James Ellsworth will compete against Becky Lynch. Ellsworth has been trolling Lynch since June’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view where he infamously crowned himself the “winner” of the first-ever women’s ladder match. Ever since, Becky has been out for James’ blood but has yet to be given the opportunity. But it sounds like the sworn enemies may have landed a match for SmackDown this week.

You’re offering up challenges like you’re so tough? Well I️ DON’T accept, but @realellsworth does #SDLive https://t.co/OaSlrybSdM — MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) November 6, 2017

Oh Ellsworth accepts alright. Accepts that come Tuesday on Smackdown I’m going to shut his face and break his arm https://t.co/ThYXNXsEOw — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 6, 2017

🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/Wr2OSd8muJ — MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) November 6, 2017

But with Lynch as Team SmackDown’s captain for Survivor Series, she now finds herself having to deal with Ellsworth a Carmella. If they do indeed have their match on Tuesday look for it to have Survivor Series implications.

Lynch and Ellsworth have been possible working towards a match for a few months now. Why WWE has been gun shy about sticking them in a match is still a mystery. Ellsworth has turned into one of WWE best he’s and with Lynch being such a natural babyface chemical makeup for this match is set in place.If WWE were to put Carmella’s Survivor Series spot on the line this match would reach a near pay-per-view level quality. Let’s hope WWE follows through and sticks this on SmackDown menu on Tuesday.

