Jack Swagger Released From The WWE

Former WWE World Champion, Jack Swagger, has announced that he asked for and was granted his release from the WWE. Swagger told the Bad Guy Inc podcast with Chael Sonnen that he felt undervalued by the company and wasn’t getting the opportunities he felt he deserved.

“As of yesterday, I asked for my release from the WWE.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Basically it came down to contract negotiations and we were way off. They didn’t value me at what i thought i was valued at, but you cant be angry about. You know, this was a business decision. They weren’t giving me the opportunity to make the full amount of income I could for my family so when you put it like that, it’s time to go.”

Chael reminded Jack that he got to the Championship faster than The Rock, Stone Cold and Hogan and then asked if he felt like he got pushed and pulled around too much.

“It’s frustrating when you think you knock it out of the park and the fans appreciate it and nothing happens with it, it’s very frustrating. We’re out there every night putting ourselves through car wrecks it’s better to know that we’re working towards something. The start and stop happens a lot, it’s not just with me. You an I come from a background where the best players play and that’s not how it works here. You have two guys in a room saying these are the best players, but you have two guys in the room saying these are the best players.”

When asked if he was done wrestling, Swagger said that was not the case.

“I left because I wasn’t getting opportunities, but the world of wrestling is broadening and it’s a great time to be a wrestler. I’m young. I’m very excited about going to Mexico, Japan … if someone wants to pay me to get in the cage, I’m down.

“We all carry chips on our shoulders and I want to prove to myself that I am worth the money I was asking for. I feel hungry for the first time in years. It’s sad, but at the same time it’s exciting. If you’re a Jack Swagger fan, be happy, this is a good thing. I’m not going anywhere.”

Swagger signed a WWE contract in mid 2006. He has since become a two-time world champion, having won WWE’s World Heavyweight Championship and the ECW Championship once each, and a one-time WWE United States Champion.

You can hear the full interview here:

MORE WWE: Randy Orton Burns Down Wyatt Compound / Forgotten Wyatt Family Member Returning Soon? / Matt Hardy Sends A Message To Bray Wyatt