WWE’s Jack Gallagher Shreds CM Punk’s UFC Career

Now that it appears CM Punk‘s UFC dream will get another installment, the next task will be to find him an opponent. Well, WWE‘s Jack Gallagher just volunteered and landed a verbal haymaker in the process.

UFC President, Dana White, told the Associated Press he plans to give Punk one more fight in the octagon. Upon hearing the news, 205 Live’s Jack Gallagher, who has MMA experience, took the opportunity to play promoter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Doesn’t have an opponent. I have two minutes to spare,” he wrote.

Doesn’t have an opponent. I have two minutes to spare.https://t.co/GKNHqrI0zL — Jack A. Gallagher (@GentlemanJackG) January 21, 2018

Gallagher was happy to remind the world of Punk’s first UFC fight which saw him lose in just 2:14 to Micky Gall. But Gallagher’s insult was two-pronged, because not only did he underline that Punk may stink as a cage fighter, but that he himself would handle Punk in quick fashion. If this were a real fight, Gallagher’s quippy combo would have Punk’s mouthpiece on the canvass.

At 5’8″ 167 lbs, Gallagher would give up some leverage to the 6’2″ 170 lbs Punk, but the Englishman leads in one significant statistic: He’s 2-0 as an MMA fighter. While neither bout took place in UFC, I’d be willing to bet that Gallagher, at least looks more confident in the cage than Punk.

However, Punk shouldn’t have to worry about Gallagher slapping him around at future UFC event because this feud won’t be getting past Twitter. Then again, in 2018, how can we rule out anything?

Punk’s most recent appearance for UFC came at UFC 218 when he came to support one of his training partners. There had been reports at the time that Punk and White were going to sit down to discuss his future at that point, but that didn’t come to pass.

Clearly, there’s no timeline set for Punk’s return, but White sound emphatic that he will give Punk another shot in the UFC’s octagon. As Punk continues to train in Milwaukee, this has got to be good news as his debut didn’t go anywhere near as planned.