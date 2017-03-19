Watch Bayley’s Biggest Fan React To RAW Women’s Title Victory

Bayley achieved her childhood dream by capturing the RAW Women’s Championship tonight in an amazing match with Charlotte, but that wasn’t the only childhood dream was coming true. Anyone whose been following Bayley since her days in NXT will remember a young girl named Izzy who has always claimed to be Bayley’s number one super fan and leader of the Hugger Section.

While Bayley was in NXT, Izzy could always be found sitting to the right of the entrance ramp decked in her purple “I’m a Hugger” shirt, wearing a bow in her hair like her hero. She was such a fan that she even became a focal point of Bayley’s NXT feud with Sasha Banks.

You can imagine the joy she must have been feeling watching her hero climb the mountain top tonight on RAW as she grasped for her first Championship.

Luckily for us, Izzy’s father posted a video from his official Twittter account after Monday Night RAW showing her reaction to Bayley winning her first Women’s Championship since joining the main roster.

Get your tissues out, because this reaction is everything that is good about wrestling.

Ever since joining the WWE Bayley has had the unique ability to be a complete babyface with the younger fans while earning the respect out of the old, bitter internet wrestling fans.

We couldn’t be more excited for Bayley (or her fans) to see her finally capture her first WWE championship.

