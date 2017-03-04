Is Injured WWE Superstar Heading To Impact?

As you might have heard, a former WWE superstar showed up at Impact Wrestling’s newest tapings, but he wasn’t the only WWE alumni in the building.

Alberto Del Rio took championship gold in the first taping for Anthem’s new Impact Wrestling, and according to PWInsider the injured but recovering WWE Superstar Paige was also in attendance. The report said, “For the many of you who have asked, yes, Paige is indeed backstage at the TNA Impact Wrestling taping tonight in Orlando, Florida.”

With Del Rio (now Alberto Patron) surfacing along with rumors of Jack Swagger possibly showing up down the line, it raises the thought of another defection to the rebuilding brand. Impact would immediately add some major star power to their women’s division by bringing Paige in, but the superstar is currently still under contract with WWE.

Most likely Paige was just there to show support to her fiance, something she’s done a great deal since the two started dating. With TNA looking to make a big splash, however, there’s always the possibility it could be more.

As for WWE, next up is Fastlane, where Kevin Owens will defend his Universal Championship against Goldberg. You can see the entire announced card below, and Fastlane airs on the WWE Network Sunday, March 5th.

Universal Champion Kevin Owens vs. Goldberg.

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman.

Cruiserweight Champion Neville vs. Jack Gallagher.

Raw Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair.

Raw Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson vs. Enzo Amore And Big Cass.

Sami Zayn vs. Samoa Joe

Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

