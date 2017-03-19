Injured WWE Star Expected To Return For Wrestlemania

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Austin Aries has been cleared to wrestle. Aries is very likely to be Neville’s opponent at Wrestlemania 33. Aries has been out of action since suffering an orbital fracture in a match with Shinsuke Nakamura at an NXT live event on October 27, 2016.

In the past month, Aries has been doing commentary for all 205 Live matches, and his recent post-match interviews appear to be a way to get the feud between Aries and Neville started.

Below is a photo of Aries after the injury last October:

A smile and a wink for y’all. pic.twitter.com/RBCdTqJARt — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) October 27, 2016

Austin Aries is likely the biggest name value opponent on the main roster that Neville could work with at Mania. He’s been fire on the mic lately, but we’ll be glad to see him back in the ring as well.

