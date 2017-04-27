Impact Wrestling Star Suspended For “Offensive” Image Post

Impact Wrestling star, Bram, has been suspended only one month after joining Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Global Tag League. NOAH, which is a major Japanese professional wrestling promotion and partner of Impact Wrestling announced the suspension after Bram posted a “questionable image” on his personal Instagram.

If you’re looking for a salacious image here, I’m afraid you will be greatly disappointed. The offensive image in question features Bram was photographed at a convenient store with him lying in a fridge full of merchandise. Japan, in general, has a much stricter code of conduct and this brought out an apparent negative reaction from fans, which led to the NOAH office noticing the image and issuing the suspension.

Both Bram and Masayuki Uchida apologized on NOAH’s behalf to the convenience store chain and hopes no ill will may come about from all of this. Uchida even stated that maybe a seminar of sorts to help international talent become accustomed to how things are in Japan to keep issues like this from happening in the future.

To be fair, wrestlers have been traveling to and competing in Japan for over four decades. The suspension is not expected to affect Bram’s standing in Impact Wrestling.

Impact star, Robbie E, will still be competing on the tour without Bram, but his team’s run in the GTL is officially ended. All remaining tour matches will be altered to reflect Bram’s absence.

This is the offensive photo in question.

Bram was also the real-life husband of Charlotte Flair for a brief stretch in 2015. On 30 August 2015, Bram was arrested in Gulfport, Florida and charged with two felony counts of domestic battery by strangulation and false imprisonment. The incident did not involve Charlotte, but did involve a woman being reported as Bram’s girlfriend. Bram was released from jail on 1 September, after posting a $5,000 bond and on 19 October, all charges were dropped.

