Impact Wrestling Announces Tag Team Championship Tournament

After negotiations with Impact Wrestling fell through, it seems that Matt and Jeff Hardy are on their way back to WWE, but there’s still the fact that they’re still holding Impact Wrestling’s Tag Team Championships.

Well, it looks like that situation has been remedied. Spoilers ahead!

At a live taping, Bruce Prichard (the former Brother Lover and WWE Producer) came out and announced that there would be a 4-team tournament over two weeks to determine the new Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions. Those teams consist of The Decay, GFW’s Reno Scum, Laredo Kid and Garza, Jr., and the much-surprised return of LAX (which consists of Konan, Homicide, Angel Rose, and Ring of Honor’s Angel Ortiz

and Mike Draztik.

It’s unclear if Impact has officially stripped the Hardys of their titles or taking some sort of precaution, but all signs point to them being DELETED from Impact Wrestling. It’s going to be an interesting couple of weeks leading to WrestleMania and if the Hardys will make an appearance or not.

The episode should air March 16th, on POP.

