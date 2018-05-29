WWE Rumor: Big Things Coming for the IIconics

The IIconics made their WWE impression by costing Charlotte Flair her SmackDown Women’s Championship. That impactful introduction looked to be a sign of things to come as the pair of Australians may be in line for a WWE push.

According to WrestlingNews.co, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce have one of the hotter selling pieces of WWE merchandise. Even more, WrestleNews’ report asserts WWE has big plans for the recently promoted stars.

It’s hard to guess what “big plans” look like for a working pair of female Superstars. For now, we can assume they’ll continue to badger their opposition on the microphone while collecting wins in the ring. However, there have been rumors about WWE unveiling a Women’s Tag Team Division later this year. And if that were to happen, the IIconics would likely have first dibs to become champs.

During an October 2017 Q & A session in Paris France, WWE Hall of Famer Lita disclosed that tag team belts are currently on WWE’s docket for their women Superstars.

“There have been talks of tag titles for the Women’s Division, and I think that I love that they first introduced the MITB briefcase, that’s been a long time coming and that adds an element of surprise within the title picture,” she said.

Lita expanded on her excitement for the prospects of tag team women’s wrestling.

“I would love to see these rumored tag titles appear sooner than later, but for that to happen, I hope they bring up these women that are already at NXT or some women they’ve seen on the Mae Young Classic and expand the roster,” she offered.

This story is developing…