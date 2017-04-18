Hurricane Helms Reacts To The Death Of WWE Star Rosey

We were saddened to learn of the passing of former WWE Superstar, Matt “Rosey” Anoa’i. Brother of Roman Reigns and member of the legendary Anoa’i family, Anoa’i broke onto the scene as a member of 3 Minute Warning.

But it was his run in 2003 that many fans will remember as Matt was paired up with Hurricane Helms when Hurricane “discovered” Rosey’s potential as a superhero, and christened him as “Rosey, the Super Hero in Training” (the S.H.I.T.).

Rosey was involved in numerous sketches involving him training to be a superhero, including helping an old lady to cross the street and attempting to get changed into his superhero costume in a phonebox. Rosey and The Hurricane teamed regularly together during this time, wrestling against teams including Chris Jericho and Christian and Evolution. On the July 19, 2004, episode of Raw, Rosey appeared with a new costume, seemingly graduated to a full superhero, officially turning him into a fan favorite.

On May 1, 2005, at the Backlash pay-per-view, Rosey and Hurricane defeated La Résistance in the finals of a Tag Team Turmoil match to win the World Tag Team Championship. They were joined for a short while by WWE Diva Stacy Keibler, who they referred to as Super Stacy.

Rosey’s former partner took to Twitter to pay tribute to the loss.

Heart wrenching phone calls are not the way to start a day. Tell your loved ones you love them. Let them know! — Gregory Shane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) April 18, 2017

Helms also took to Instagram to share his love for his former friend and partner.

My partner. My friend. A post shared by Gregory Shane Helms (@shanehelmscom) on Apr 18, 2017 at 8:13am PDT

Our condolences go out to all of Matt’s friends and family.

