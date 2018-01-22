Hulk Hogan’s Son Hospitalized This Weekend After Fainting

Nick Hogan, son of wrestling icon, Hulk Hogan, was sent to a Florida emergency room over the weekend after a fainting incident.

The 27-year old passed out near Hogan’s Clearwater, Florida home. A source told The Blast that “He just overdid it with work,” one adding Nick had “just been training so hard and didn’t eat enough that day.”

Nick is reportedly home from his stint in the emergency room and the Blast could confirm that he’s doing much better.

The Hulkster himself would clear the air from his personal Twitter account, writing the following:

“Sorry about last week with the shout outs, retweets and bday wishes that didn’t go out but with my son in the ER for 12hrs and the ongoing drama family is first, but surprised by some instant attacks by followers, that’s cool but it’s just not about you all the time, I’m out HH [sic],” he wrote.

Outside of Hogan having to deal with the unruly Twitter followers, is appears that this situation has dissolved.