Hulk Hogan’s ‘Dream Match’ Would Likely Kill Him

WWE Superstars fantasy booking their own dream matches typically makes for entertaining conversation. However, some dreams should never manifest. Some dreams are morally, physically, logically, and legally absurd. Hulk Hogan possesses one of these dreams.

During a Q & A session on his YouTube channel, the Hulkster was asked to choose one WWE Superstar to have a match with. His answer was beautiful.

“If I could wrestle one WWE Superstar because I probably got one left in me, it’d be Braun Strowman,” said Hogan.

A match between the 64-year old Hogan and a monster like Strowman would be inherently limited – the safest/smartest option would be a bra and panties match. But fans may not be excited about that.

Hogan would go on to elaborate his choice.

“Because I know that even though he’s getting over and he’s really getting over and he’s really getting over, I think that if he ran into the power of Hulkamania it’d blow him and his career through the roof,” Hogan claimed. “But we’d have a good time finding out what he’s made of, brother.”

We have to applaud Hogan’s martyrdom. On his last act on earth, the Hulkster wants to put over Strowman in the name of making him a gargantuan star. Kudos to Hogan’s selflessness.

Theoretically speaking a match with AJ Styles or Finn Balor is physically feasible. However, it appears Hogan wants to go out the same way he came in – battling one of Vince McMahon’s monsters. Yet, Braun Strowman is a much different athlete than King Kong Bundy.

In all seriousness, why wouldn’t Hogan want to fight Strowman?

The Monster Among Men is one of the best things to happen to WWE in a long time. His remarkable size is reminiscent of the 1980’s monster heel that makes Vince McMahon salivate. Yet he possesses a contemporary athleticism that makes him a wrestling unicorn.

This is the essence of Braun Strowman. When he’s on RAW, we have to tune in because it’s likely that he can produce something we’ve never seen before — like tipping over an ambulance. Braun Strowman is everything that is right about professional wrestling. The man is a spectacle.

Before speaking or wrestling, WWE fans of any nature are going to be captivated by The Monster Among Men. To Vince McMahon, Braun’s only shortcoming is that he wasn’t around to be body slammed by Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania III. But hey, what about WrestleMania 36?

