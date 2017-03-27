Huge Post-WrestleMania Angle Teased At WWE Live Event

While the WWE Universe awaits Finn Balor‘s return to RAW from a shoulder injury forced him to hand over the Universal Championship last summer, a few lucky WWE Live event crowds have been graced with some high quality Balor appearances in the past few weeks.

This weekend at WWE Live in White Plains, Balor joined Sami Zayn and Chris Jericho in a 6 man tag team match against Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and Triple H. While the participants alone made it more than worth the price of admission, fans in attendance may have seen the epic beginnings of a new feud that will rock the RAW brand in the weeks following WrestleMania.

Triple H, who has recruited a few NXT standouts to do his bidding on the main roster, attempted to bring former NXT Champion, Finn Balor, over to the dark side when he threw his hand up in the signature “Too Sweet” formation that was made famous by Triple H and his buddies, The Kliq (as well as NWO), and currently used by those in Finn Balor’s old Bullet Club faction in New Japan and Ring of Honor.

Instead of returning the gesture, Balor gave The Game a look down the barrel of a gun in the form of Balor’s own signature hand gesture that started the Bullet Club.

It’s time to play the Game? Yeah, I’d rather not, mate! #WWEWhitePlains, you guys witnessed it first hand, Hunter got the finger! pic.twitter.com/6qdDQyXK23 — Finn Bálor. (@WithCompetence) March 27, 2017

And here it is from the opposite angle.

My WrestleMania week kicked off with a bang. What a great show. #WWEWhitePlains pic.twitter.com/JgL1XnpYcZ — Danielle Spaulding (@HEELDanielle) March 27, 2017

While many speculated Balor would be returning in time for WrestleMania it appears WWE is wanting to save his first time back for after ‘Mania. With Triple H’s new faction gaining steam, it appears that this angle could be one we see play out on RAW in the next few weeks with Triple H attempting to recruit Balor into his stable.

Finn, Y2J and Sami after their match at #WWEWhitePlains. The fans made the list and Finn was excited about it 😂 cc: IG: robvillanyny pic.twitter.com/VXciFkI1UJ — #FinnIsMySuperhero (@MsSocita) March 27, 2017

Neither Balor or Samoa Joe currently have any WrestleMania plans. Considering Triple H‘s scheduled ‘Mania bout with Seth Rollins is a “non-sanctioned” fight, it’s possible we could see one or both play a role in the fight’s outcome.

If Balor doesn’t show up in Orlando this Sunday, we would almost certainly bet the house on an appearance the following night on RAW.

