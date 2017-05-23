Hardy Boyz Announce Stipulation For Extreme Rules Match

The RAW Tag Team Champions have announced how they will defend their Championships in two weeks at Extreme Rules. Matt and Jeff will face Sheamus and Cesaro in a Steel Cage match, which considering we’ve seen them fight with drones and on top of a volcano while #broken, seems pretty tame.

Matt defeated Sheamus in a one on one match on RAW for the right to make the stipulation. It seemed natural for The Hardys to call for a Tables Ladders and Chairs stipulation, but perhaps WWE is wanting to save some of the crazy stunt bumps on the old fellas.

Unfortunately, The Hardys will not be fighting in a “Broken” gimmick on a pole match as it was recently reported that WWE was not interested in negotiating a buyout for the characters Matt made famous in TNA last year.

When asked if he was open to speaking with the Hardys about their contracts and storylines, Nordholm said:

“I was open to speaking before and I’m open now. We’ve offered many times to find an arrangement with the Hardys that would allow them to continue to use the gimmick within reasonable parameters as to what’s important to us and what would be important to them. I understand with the dynamic of their move to the WWE and drama with which they created that launch – I understand their plan to create maximum “heat” in that period from when they announced to us that they weren’t going to sign the contracts, to the date that they revealed their new location.

But I kinda half-expected that once that had been achieved, the thing would die its own natural death because as far as I know, the WWE doesn’t want the gimmick, and indeed, from every conversation I’ve had with them, I’ve been told they have no interest in it.”

Nordholm concluded by saying: “We’ve been in communication [with the WWE] because there’s all this chatter about how we’re keeping it from them. [Laughs] I’m taking heat because I’m keeping something from you. If you want it, why don’t you call me? And their answer to me has been, ‘No, not interested.‘”

