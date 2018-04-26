Full List of Former WWE Superstars Set for Greatest Royal Rumble

Just 21 days after WrestleMania, WWE will put on an even more lucrative show at The Greatest Royal Rumble. However, this event may actually be too big, and WWE is having to go deep in their Rolodex to fill out the girthy card.
The issue is that WWE will host a 50-man Royal Rumble, the largest of its kind. But, they don’t have enough warm bodies to fill out the match, so, WWE is calling on some novel names to pitch in.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Some of these have been heavily advertised as integral parts of the show, but others may have slipped through the cracks or have yet to be announced—so, spoilers.
The Undertaker – will face Rusev in a Casket Match
Triple H – set to square off against John Cena
Chris Jericho – confirmed to be in Greatest Royal Rumble Match
Rey Mysterio – confirmed to be in GRR
Mark Henry – confirmed to be in GRR
The Great Khali – confirmed to be in GRR
Hornswoggle – reportedly in Saudi Arabia
Ariya Daivari – reportedly in Saudi Arabia
Both Hornswoggle and Daivari were mentioned in reports from PWInsider.