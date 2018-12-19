Top 5 WWE Christmas Moments

When one thinks of Christmas, professional wrestling might be one of the last items on their mind.

However, wrestling history is filled with great Christmas moments. For many years, back in the territorial days, Christmas Day was one of the biggest days for live wrestling shows across the United States.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Though WWE has given their performers time off for the holidays in the past, this year WWE will go live on Monday night (as per USA Network’s orders) for an edition of Monday Night RAW on Christmas Day, a day hearkening back to year’s past when performers always prepped for shows on the day.

So as you and yours get ready to celebrate the holidays, scroll back with us to look at five great Christmas-themed moments from WWE history.

5. Bobby Heenan and Gorilla Monsoon Ring in the Holiday

Bobby “The Brain” Heenan and “Gorilla” Monsoon had arguably the greatest chemistry of any wrestling commentator team ever. Looking back, there are so many great memories between the two of them on the air waves, and Christmas is no exception. Matching Heenan’s quick-witted comedy with Monsoon’s serious nature was the perfect balance.

The above clip is from December 1990 when the two were ushering in a holiday themed episode of Prime Time Wrestling. Heenan struggles to decorate while Monsoon scolds him. You’ll also see some appearances from some of the best wrestling gifts of that era that you probably wished for on your Christmas List every year as a kid (wrestling buddies, Hasbro action figures, etc.).

4. John Cena vs. Alberto Del Rio – Miracle on 34th Street Fight

On this Christmas edition of RAW from 2012, John Cena and Alberto Del Rio went toe to toe in the first-ever Miracle on 34th Street Fight.

The match featured such memorable holiday moments as a brutal shot from a bowling ball and Del Rio throwing a teddy bear. What a heel that Del Rio! Plus, watch for a guest appearance from Mick “Santa Claus” Foley at the conclusion of the bout.

3. Stone Cold Stuns Santa Claus

The character of Stone Cold Steve Austin was obviously supposed to be a heel upon conception, but fans started taking to Austin’s character in late 1996 and throughout 1997 until the company went with it and made him one of their top babyfaces.

Throughout it all, Austin didn’t change any of his antics. He continued to act like a bad guy and the fans continued to eat it up. I mean, what kind of “good guy” gives a Stone Cold Stunner to Santa Claus? The fans loved it.

2. Merry Christmas From DX

Staying on the theme of Shawn Michaels, the Heartbreak Kid, Triple H and Chyna produced one of the more memorable in-ring Christmas segments in Monday Night RAW history in 1997.

As WWE was ushering in the Attitude Era, the newly formed D-X exposed their rear ends to wish everyone a Merry Christmas. An awkward moment for kids watching the show with their parents around the world for sure, but a funny moment that has been replayed countless times over the years.

1. Bret Hart and Santa Claus

This particular moment happened just as the holiday season kicked off. It actually happened during Thanksgiving weekend at Survivor Series 1992, but how can we not mention WWE Champion Bret Hart sharing the ring with Santa Claus?

The Bret and Santa in-ring moment closed out the PPV following one of the first high profile matches between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels. It was the first time the two squared off in a PPV main event. Hart retained the title following a Sharpshooter, catching Michaels by the legs as he leapt from the top rope, resulting in Michaels taking a really hard bump on his back and finding himself quickly locked in the submission hold.