Could Goldberg Make Another WWE Comeback?

20 years ago today, Goldberg made his official WCW debut. What transpired next was the most dominant run professional wrestling would ever see. That said, does Goldberg have another run left in him?

To commemorate the 20-year milestone, WWE.com sat down with Goldberg to talk about his illustrious career. Naturally, they had to ask: Will you be back?

“Ask your boss! [Laughs] Hey, man, never say never, dude. Stranger things have happened. I did sit [around] for 13 years and then suddenly appear back in the ring. Let’s just say it ain’t gonna take nearly the effort to get me ready again that it did last time. So, I’ll see you on the rebound for damn sure,” Goldberg said.

It certainly sounds like he is at least open to another run in WWE. His last chapter in WWE was so successful that we couldn’t blame him for seeking another opportunity.

Goldberg originally returned to WWE for the one match with Brock Lesnar but plans changed when officials saw how he was getting over.

WWE better not wait too long if they want to get another match out of Goldberg as he revealed just how miserable he was training to get into shape for his comeback. Fans seemed to be turning against Da Man a little the more he was exposed, but a return outside of the title picture would likely be welcomed by many, especially if it was done sporadically or simply to put over a new talent.

Whether that comes to be or not, something tells me that we’ll see another Goldberg in the ring in about 15 years, as his son certainly seems to have caught the wrestling fever during 2017. While Goldberg has a bit of polarizing reputation with WWE fans, his program with Lesnar should extinguish any doubt.s Goldberg and Lesnar had the best match of WrestleMania 33. with that type of momentum we can count on Goldberg hitting at least one more jackhammer.

