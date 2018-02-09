WWE Rumor: Bill Goldberg to Compete at WrestleMania 34

On April 6th, Bill Goldberg will headline WWE’s 2018 Hall of Fame Class. However, his WrestleMania weekend may have just added one more stop.

A report from The Sun claims that Goldberg may be an active participant at WrestleMania 34’s show. Doing what, you ask? According to their story, Goldberg is rumored to be an entrant in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal. Even more, he’s the early favorite to win.

Goldberg’s big splash would fit the current narrative surrounding the annual battle royal. Later this spring HBO will release an Andre the Giant documentary. The early trailers look promising and apparently, WWE wants to capitalize on the extra publicity. So, since Andre will be trending, WWE reportedly wants to make this year Andre the Giant Battle Royal extra special.

And a Jackhammer and Spear show by the 51-year old Goldberg would certainly accomplish that.

A WrestleMania cameo by Goldberg would give him almost an exact year between appearances. He and Brock Lesnar had a high profile match for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33. while Goldberg lost, it was a well-regarded contest between some of wrestling’s wildest animals.

Goldberg has been dormant since, but he has yet to confirm any sort of retirement. Actually, he and Kurt Angle were teasing a match just a few days ago. In short, consider Goldberg, at minimum, to be available for WrestleMania 34.

Debuting in September 1997, Goldberg became one of the most dominant and popular wrestlers in WCW during the famous “Monday Night Wars” with World Wrestling Federation. He won the WCW World Championship while still undefeated, going on a 173-0 winning streak (though that number might have been beefed up behind the scenes) for over a year.

WCW folded in 2001 and was purchased by the WWE. Goldberg finally made the jump to Vince McMahon’s company in 2003, where he wrestled for a year. He started things off by defeating Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at Backlash in his first match, and went on to beat Triple H for the World Heavyweight Championship later that year. He initially retired following a match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XX, but made his return in 2016 where he defeated Lesnar in just 26 seconds at Survivor Series.

He went on to beat Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship at Fastlane a few months later and held onto the title until Lesnar defeated him at WrestleMania 33.