Goldberg Training With Former WCW Star

Goldberg may not be returning to the ring anytime soon, but the former WWE Universal Champion is already backin training mode with one of his former foes. Goldberg posted a photo of himself working out with former WCW star, Ernest “The Cat” Miller.

Before returning to the WWE last year, muay thai was a big part of Goldberg’s training. Da Man admitted on the premiere episode of E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness that he had to change up his methods in order to get back into Goldberg shape of old.

“For me to be 237 [pounds] and have great cardio and then get the phone call that six weeks later, I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do. Do you think I continued to do cardio every day?” Goldberg continued, “I had to shut cardio completely down and just eat, and eat, and lift, and eat. And so it’s a sacrifice. Do I give people the visual whatever as close as possible of Goldberg or do I give them a new version in which I look like a cruiserweight and it’s just different, man.”

“Why do you think I wore a coat every time at first when I got back? The answer is I still had to train, man. I was still training.” Goldberg added, “I believe it was much more important for me to be aesthetically what I was like in the past as opposed to a dude who could run around for 20 minutes. That ain’t me.”

Miller, a noted martial arts specialist, was one of the many victims to fall to Goldberg during his legendary 173-0 undefeated streak in the late 90s. You can see The Cat attempt to sneak a victory in on the WCW Icon in the video above. Surprisingly, the match took about four times longer than it did for Goldberg to defeat Brock Lesnar at the 2016 Survivor Series or to snatch the Universal Championship from Kevin Owens.

Could Goldberg make one more run in the WWE? As he said when he left after WrestleMania, never say never.

