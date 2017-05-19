Goldberg Reveals His Real Feelings Towards Brock Lesnar

Goldberg and Brock Lesnar had one of the most intense feuds of the last twelve months that culminated in a brutally amazing Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 33. WrestlingINC recently caught up with the WCW Legend Goldberg to discuss his return and how he really feels about the man he went to war with; Brock Lesnar.

“Brock is one of my best friends on the planet. He always has been and always will be. Whether we’re inside the ring with him. He has done a lot of things in his life and is the utmost professional. That guy can work his ass off. Whether we shell 2 moves or 200 moves, whether it’s the psychology or the simple art of selling, Brock Lesnar is one of the best that has ever been out there. I hope people can appreciate the growth he has made as a person and character throughout the years because he’s a pro; he knows what to do, to be able to share the ring with him again 13 years far removed from the last time, and like you said, I may be beating a dead horse here, it was an honor and a privilege.”

In regards to what it took for Goldberg to finally make his return to the WWE, the former Universal Champion revealed he’s writing a book about the entire experience.

“It was a very tense build up and everything; 13 years far removed from the business, 13 years removed from the match, and the way we had went out. At the same time it was different circumstances, but in everyone’s eye it was a negative, self included so to be able to be able to have an opportunity to put something positive ahead so people don’t dwell on that the rest of their lives and get a little retribution and go out and show everyone that I can still do it.

“There are a lot of things on that checklist that I had to take into consideration, I’m currently writing a book about my last run; I mean, there was a lot packed in within a very short period of time. At the end of the day I am honored, humbled and privileged to anybody that thought I could pull it off and given the opportunity to show that I can. From the first day to the last day, I had all the confidence in the world to no confidence at all, which is what drives me; trying to be humble in every respect, where sometimes the negative pushes you to the point where you are in an emotional tizzy about it, which is a word I have never used. It’s a mentally lobotomizing situation that I can sit here and complain about all day long where people wouldn’t understand it, but at the end of the day I am the luckiest guy in the world to be given that opportunity.”

Brock Lesnar has been nearly just as absent as Goldberg since WrestleMania, but The Beast is expected to make his first Championship defense at July’s Great Balls Of Fire Pay Per View.

