Goldberg Makes A Promise To The WWE Universe

Goldberg kicked off the final RAW before Fastlane letting the Green Bay crowd know that he was six days out from finishing off what he promised to his wife, his son, the WWE Universe and even to Kevin Owens.

The former WCW Champion said he never breaks a promise and this Sunday he promised a spear, jackhammer and three count to take the Universal Championship into Wrestlemania to face Brock Lesnar.

The short and simple boast from Goldberg brought out the current Universal Champion, Kevin Owens, decked in his all black suit. Owens then ran down all the things he promised when he entered the WWE.

“I promised that I would grab this company by the throat, and make them see…” –@FightOwensFight on taking @WWE by storm! #RAW #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/2JKSAjamty — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 28, 2017

Owens then told Goldberg that he was next in the evolution of Kevin Owens as Universal Champion.

The two competitors who will face off this Sunday at Fastlane teased a Green Bay Street Fight before Kevin Owens backed out.

Will this be the last we see of Owens and Goldberg on tonight’s RAW?

