Full Musical Lineup Announced For WrestleMania 33

Are you ready to rock, WWE Universe? We finally know the full musical lineup for WrestleMania 33 and if you thought for a second that you could escape Pitbull’s “Greenlight,” you are going to be sorely disappointed with the next paragraph in this article.

That’s right, it’s likely no surprise that Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum “international icon” Pitbull will take the stage at WrestleMania, considering he has this year’s WrestleMania theme song, but he will also be joined by Flo Rida, Lunchmoney Lewis and Stephen Marley on Sunday, April 2, in front of a sold-out crowd at the Orlando Citrus Bowl, and live around the world on WWE Network at 7 ET/4 PT.

Flo Rida, now known as the guy who lost a freestyle rap battle to Bo Dallas, will be making his second WrestleMania appearance and apparently he has signed a lifetime deal with WWE because he has also hosted Monday Night Raw and participated in WWE’s Tribute to the Troops.

WWE commented on the selection of this year’s musical acts.

“WWE has a long tradition of attracting the world’s most talented artists to perform at our biggest event of the year,” said Neil Lawi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, WWE Music Group. “It’s an honor to have Pitbull, Flo Rida, Stephen Marley and LunchMoney Lewis join the WWE family, and add to the entertainment spectacle that is WrestleMania.”

As for the WrestleMania card, you can find all the matches below:

United States Champion Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens

RAW’s Women’s Champion Bayley vs Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks

Universal Champion Goldberg Vs Brock Lesnar

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

RAW Tag Team Champions The Club vs Enzo and Cass vs Cesaro and Sheamus

John Cena and Nikki Bella vs The Miz and Maryse

Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs Baron Corbin

Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs All Smackdown Women

2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal featuring Big Show, Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Dolph Ziggler

Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles

Triple H vs Seth Rollins non-sanctioned fight.

