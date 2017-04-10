Former Tag Team Champions Heading To RAW

We’re still a few hours out until Monday Night Raw kicks off, but the WWE’s Superstar Shake-up is already picking up steam. Earlier today we learned that Smackdown star, Apollo Crews would be heading to join the Raw roster tonight.

Now, WWE’s Mike Rome is reporting that “locker room talk” has confirmed that “former Tag Team Champions” will be appearing on Raw tonight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rome says that he can not confirm who this team is, but speculates it could be former WWE Tag Team Champions or former NXT Tag Team Champions.

Looking around the current rosters, the only former champions not currently on Raw are Heath Slater and Rhyno (Smackdown), American Alpha (Smackdown), The Wyatt Family (Smackdown), The Ascension (NXT) or Johnny Gargano and Tomaso Ciampa (NXT).

Based on that list, we would love to see American Alpha on the same brand as Kurt Angle. Gargano and Ciampa, also known as DIY, would certainly be a great call-up as well, but PWMania.com is reporting that Rhyno has been spotted backstage at Raw, which could be the tell tale sign.

Regardless of who it is, we have to believe Raw will need to send some tag team talent to Smackdown to give their division another marquee name.

We’ll keep you posted as we learn more details.

EXCLUSIVE: @MikeRomeWWE has gotten word that a couple of former TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS are on their way to Monday Night #RAW TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/9NJSNrTfp7 — WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2017

MORE WWE:

WWE Star Out With Ankle Injury

Roman Reigns Said Brock Lesnar Wanted To Kill Him

Highest Paid WWE Salaries Revealed