Former WWE Superstar Couple Expecting Baby Together

A professional wrestling couple is expanding their family

Over the holidays, former WWE Superstars Tenille Dashwood (f.k.a. Emma) and Mike Rallis (f.k.a. Riddick Moss) announced they’re expecting their second child together.

Mike Rallis and Tenille Dashwood attend the ‘Freelance’ Orlando screening at Regal Waterford Lakes on October 24, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Jose Devillegas/Getty Images)

“2 under 2!” the couple posted on Instagram with their announcement video. “Actually, 2 under 1.5 [laughing emoji] and believe it or not, we planned this! Baby Rallis coming June 2026!”

The couple welcomed their first child, a son, back in March 2024.

The two is best known for their respective runs in WWE. Rallis’ had a solid run in NXT before moving up to WWE’s main shows, being partnered up with Baron Corbin (then called Happy Corbin) and changing his ring name to Madcap Moss. After that pairing ended, Moss transitioned into singles competition, but, aside from a failed Money in the Bank appearance and an unsuccessful challenge against then-Intercontinental-Champion Gunther, not much came from it. The company released Rallis from his contract in September 2023.

Dashwood had two runs in WWE, thought she did not find much singles successful. Her first run, which also began with a solid NXT run, was filled with injuries and stop-and-start booking. WWE cut her in 2017, but brought her back in late 2022. However, the WWE creative team did not seem to have any grand plans for her. After a serious of mostly random matches over the next year, the company cut her again.

While her WWE runs were not been the best, she fared much better in Ring of Honor and TNA Wrestling. In the later, she became a one-time Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion alongside Madison Rayne.